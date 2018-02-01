VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Good for you and good for others

Volunteering your time can be a great way to help your local community, but it is also good for your own wellbeing; providing opportunities to socialise, gain new skills and experiences and have fun.

Why not see how you can get involved? Find lots more opportunities at www.do-it.org.

-

Seasonal assistant groundsperson – Littlehampton Sportsfield Trust

The Littlehampton Sportsfield Trust aims to create, develop, coordinate and promote opportunities for all the community to participate in sport, physical activity and recreation leading to an improved quality of life, health, social and emotional wellbeing.

The trust is looking for volunteers to assist its groundsman with the maintenance of the facilities, and help to ensure that they remain at a high standard for the use and enjoyment of all.

Duties might include: pitch rolling, grass cutting, strimming and hedge trimming, plus other seasonal work.

Join a friendly and welcoming team, and gain new skills and experiences while working outdoors in the fresh air.

-

Home library direct volunteer – West Sussex Library Service

West Sussex Library Service is looking for more home library direct volunteers to select, deliver and return books and other stock for people who are unable to travel to or use their nearest library.

Duties will include: selecting books and other stock to suit the requirements of your reader, delivering books and other stock to your reader and returning items to the library, reserving specific items as necessary, helping your reader to be aware of the full range of items available from the library including the eLibrary, using the self-service machines to issue and return items, and communicating any queries or concerns to library staff.

-

Oral history volunteer – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum exists to acquire, conserve and display objects related to Arundel’s history and heritage.

It wants to create a gateway to the past in an exciting and inspiring learning environment which is accessible to all.

Oral history volunteers are required to interview older people in their homes, recording memories of their lives, experiences and local events.

The interview is then transcribed into to a computer, themes are analysed and the final copy is produced.

Interviewers need to have a pleasant manner and be used to dealing with people, whilst transcribers need to be confident using a computer with good literacy and typing skills.

-

Driver/helper – Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted (affiliated to 4Sight)

The Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted aims to bring blind and partially sighted people together for a social afternoon, to stop them feeling isolated at home.

General helpers/car drivers are needed to collect one or two members and bring them to the club and return them home.

Drivers are requested to use their own vehicle but mileage allowance will be paid.

If you have a clean driving licence and the ability to get on with people (patient with a good sense of humour and willingness to help people) they would love to hear from you.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

