VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Find the perfect role for you

Shop assistant (Rustington and Littlehampton) – Link to Hope

Link to Hope is a Christian charity based in Worthing, established since 1991, who rebuilds lives and communities in Eastern Europe through social care and education projects.

It is looking for volunteers to work as part of a warm welcoming team in its shops in Rustington and Littlehampton.

There are a number of roles within the shop, so whether you have budding creative skills for displaying and making up outfits, or have a passion for books, music or china, preparing and merchandising all types of stock, as well as serving and talking to customers, it all goes towards their overall goals of raising funds.

The charity would love you to come and join the team and give them a hand.

Receptionist/admin assistant – Arun Counselling Centre

Arun Counselling Centre (ACC) offers open-ended counselling to individuals presenting with depression, anxiety states, phobias and/or bereavement issues.

It has 24 volunteer counsellors supervised in groups of four by experienced and qualified supervisors overseen by the clinical director/head of service.

The centre is looking for volunteers to manage incoming telephone calls and messages, recording information, liaising with all ACC personnel, updating information on computer and taking referrals from new clients.

You will need good communication skills and at least basic computer skills, and be able to adhere to client confidentiality.

Swimming pool helpers – Arun Dolphins Swimming Club for the Disabled

Arun Dolphins Swimming Club for the Disabled provides a safe and happy environment for people with disabilities of all ages by helping them to enjoy the benefits that the water can bring.

The club meets every Wednesday at Littlehampton Swimming Pool at 6.30pm for one hour.

Volunteers can be pool helpers who assist and encourage members in the water, but people trained in pool safety are also needed.

Dolphins pay for the training which is carried out at the pool, normally on a Sunday.

Help running IT club/silver surfers’ group – Angmering Community Centre Association

After the success of its Windows 7 training courses and drop-in sessions for people with specific problems on their laptops, the Angmering Community Centre Association is aiming to move its sessions on.

Volunteers with a knowledge of smartphones and tablets are particularly needed for the drop-in sessions.

In addition the association is about to start short courses to help people new to Windows 10 on their laptops and would welcome a volunteer able to run such courses.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

