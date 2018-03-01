VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Do you have the time to help others?

These are just a few of the hundreds of volunteer roles that are available in the Arun district, you can find lots more at www.do-it.org.

Business adviser – Young Enterprise Arun and Chichester

Young Enterprise needs volunteers to act as business advisers to teams of students in local schools who will be running a real company for the next academic year.

The business adviser will need to attend the company’s weekly board meetings and is there to guide the team/company but not to run it!

Bring your knowledge, passion and experience to inspire the next generation of young people to discover their potential and make a lasting impression by becoming a business adviser.

Being a Young Enterprise volunteer will challenge you but the excitement and satisfaction of mentoring, of transforming attitudes and helping young people open their eyes to the world of enterprise keeps many of the volunteers coming back year after year.

Volunteer driver – Cancer United

Cancer United is a local community support group for anyone whose lives have been affected by cancer, whether patients or their family or friends.

They are there to help people whenever they need it from diagnosis onwards, providing a place to share information and get help and advice about treatment options and coping with treatment.

They need volunteer drivers to drive and look after their two 17 seater mini buses.

If you have a D1 full clean driving licence and hours to spare during the day and/or evening to commit to driving the members of Cancer United and CU Fitter wherever they might need to go; including time to help keep the vehicles clean, they’d love to hear from you.

Volunteer sessions worker – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers by providing a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in their care.

The group aims to counter isolation, provide friendship, company and stimulation whilst aiming to improve communication and social skills.

If you have the time, the enthusiasm and the commitment to help to take this project forward they would love to hear from you.

As a volunteer sessions worker you will help to run this very worthwhile project under the supervision of the senior sessions worker.

No special skills are required, you just need to be loving, caring and enthusiastic.

Littlehampton Breakfast Club volunteer cooks and helpers – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) is a local charity providing help and support to the local homeless community.

They are looking for volunteers to cook and serve breakfast for their clients attending the breakfast club, whilst helping to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The breakfast club is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings for vulnerable people living in challenging circumstances.

It is held 8.30am to 10am at Littlehampton United Reform Church, in the High Street.

This club provides a much-needed lifeline for these clients, enabling WCHP to offer them support and advice.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

