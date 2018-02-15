VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Could you find time to lend a hand?

It doesn’t have to be a whole day, it doesn’t even have to be every week, but if you have some time to spare then local organisations would love to have you involved!

Have a look at the roles listed below or look onwww.do-it.org for lots more.

-

Charity shop helper – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) is a local charity providing help and support to the local homeless community.

Its charity shops sell a range of items including furniture, bric-a-brac and clothing.

They also act as information points for anyone looking to find out more about the charity.

WCHP is looking for volunteers to support the deputy managers in their roles and help with the general running duties of the shops.

Volunteers will help create a friendly and welcoming environment for customers.

Duties could include accepting general donations, sorting through the items and pricing them, helping with the shop displays and serving customers at the till.

-

Tour guide – Look and Sea Centre

Look and Sea aims to provide a first class experience for visitors to and residents of Littlehampton, capitalising on its unique position on the bend of the River Arun.

The centre encompasses a five-storey-high viewing tower giving 360-degree views of the river, sea and South Downs; the Littlehampton experience heritage exhibition offering an educational service for all, and the restaurant with its fine food.

Volunteers are needed to assist the education officer with school and community visits to the centre, giving talks about Littlehampton’s river and seaside heritage.

Scripts and artefacts can be provided and there may be opportunity for further development by the volunteer.

Approximately three hours per week will be required

-

Receptionist/admin assistant – Arun Counselling Centre

Arun Counselling Centre (ACC) offers open-ended counselling (clients can be seen for up to three years) presenting with depression, anxiety states, phobias and/or bereavement issues.

It has 24 volunteer counsellors supervised in groups of four by experienced and qualified supervisors overseen by the clinical director/head of service.

The centre is looking for volunteers to manage incoming telephone calls and messages, record information, liaise with all ACC personnel, update information on computer and take referrals from new clients.

You will need good communication skills and at least basic computer skills, and be able to adhere to client confidentiality.

-

Computer buddy (Arundel Library) – West Sussex Library Service

Arundel Library is looking for computer buddies to teach people basic computing skills and how to use the internet on a one-to-one basis.

Duties will include: running training sessions to complete novices to help them get started with computers, including keyboard and mouse skills; and running training sessions to customers who have some experience in ICT, particularly in the areas of email and internet.

Depending on demand, the general commitment is two one-hour sessions per week.

More frequent and less frequent attendance will be considered in appropriate situations.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

