Train service is in an appalling state

Probably best not to talk about Brexit too much this week but for those who are interested I have written a blog on my Facebook page in response to the Chequers lock-in deal.

Much more enjoyable was the opportunity to spend most of Thursday joining patients, nurses and doctors celebrating the 70th birthday of the NHS at the Harbour View surgery in Shoreham and at Worthing Hospital.

Tim Loughton with maternity staff and the old-style uniform worn by matrons

Much cake was involved and I was delighted to be able to hand out bags of the stuff to older patients on Broadwater Ward and some NHS birthday babies in the best maternity department in the best hospital in England.

In the summer term I usually host several students from schools for work experience and last week I was joined by two politics A-level students from Shoreham Academy.

One task I gave them was collating all the complaints I have received about the latest meltdown on GTR trains with a view to sending a selection to the rail boss and the transport secretary.

After it took them almost four hours to get back home from Westminster to Shoreham on their first day they were able to become part of the story themselves.

Tim Loughton

On Thursday, when the whole system crashed and few trains ran into London, we cut our losses, stayed in the constituency and recorded some podcasts at about the appalling state of the train service.

As I have said repeatedly lately it must now be the end of the line for GTR and only a matter of weeks before it loses the franchise once and for all – and good riddance.

On Friday I started the day at one of my favourite primary schools, Eastbrook, which, under the brilliant leadership of Julia Sherlock, has gone from failing to being oversubscribed.

I was there to collect drawings as part of the Send my Friend to School project to encourage more children to get access to schools in developing countries, which Eastbrook have enthusiastically supported for several years.

I stayed on for a brilliant assembly in front of some very proud parents ending up with all the pupils producing drawings of themselves and describing what they wanted to do when they grow up.

After a highly satisfying Saturday afternoon largely spent in front of the football, what better way to celebrate than a balmy evening at Highdown Gardens enjoying this season’s production of The Taming of the Shrew in the open air with the ever-brilliant Rainbow Shakespeare Company? Well done again to Nick Young and the cast.

I am delighted to confirm that the discussion evening on the Israel/Palestine situation will take place on Friday, July 27, at 7.30pm at Shoreham Methodist Church in Brunswick Road.

Let me know if you are interested in attending.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

---

Shoreham surgery marks 70 years of the NHS

Worthing Hospital patients given an NHS birthday treat

MP Tim Loughton urges councillors to say ‘no’ to Lancing IKEA plan

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.