TIM LOUGHTON: More work needed on development plans

Thanks to all those Sompting residents who came to the public meeting on the West Sompting development which I organised at Sir Robert Woodard Academy on Thursday.

Particular thanks to planning officer James Appleton and councillors George Barton and Brian Boggis who took a lot of questions. No thanks to the developers Persimmon and Sompting Estates who declined to come and explain their plans to residents facing more than 500 houses on their doorstep. Clearly the boss of Persimmon was too busy counting his £125million bonus to come along!

Despite promising residents who came to the poorly publicised exhibition on October feedback on their comments which would be forthcoming ahead of the plans being submitted to Adur before Christmas, neither has happened.

Clearly there is still a lot to be thrashed out, not least how they intend to stop West Street completely grinding to a halt with yet more extra traffic. I will be giving a fuller write up in my next constituency newsletter and submitting the outstanding questions to the developers that were not answered at the meeting.

Please keep sending your completed surveys in, which you can find on my website, and as with New Monks Farm I will submit them as part of the formal planning consultation when it happens.

On a related matter I have included in my latest newsletter a short podcast giving a brief update on next steps with the A27 and the ongoing work from Highways England. Together with Shoreham Beach resident councillor Joss Loader I organised a drop-in for constituents on the beach to come and speak to the head of the Environment Agency James Humphreys and his team about problems arising from the Adur Tidal Defence work. Everyone agreed that this is much needed and the investment very welcome but clearly communication with residents could have been better and some aspects could be handled more sensitively. The team went away with a full notebook of potential problems to sort out and we will report back at the forthcoming Shoreham Beach Residents Association meeting.

On Saturday I attended a very moving Holocaust remembrance service round the Holocaust tree in Beach House Park and it was good to see the spirited readings from schoolchildren and good turnout from the Worthing Youth Council especially. It is as important as ever that the young generation learn the lessons of history, however dark.

On Sunday I was also pleased to attend a service at St James the Less in North Lancing to mark the Laying up and Dedication of the British Legion Standards for Lancing Branch. There was a great turn out in Lancing for the Remembrance Day parade and at the service they were also awarded a cup for the biggest increase in branch membership in Sussex, so well done Lancing.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

