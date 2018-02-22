ST BARNABAS: Would you brave a firewalk or summit Mount Snowden for St Barnabas House?

Did you know that only 21 per cent of the total cost of all the care provided by St Barnabas House, which is now over £6million each year, is paid for by statutory funding?

This means we rely heavily on the support and generosity of the people in our local community, often those who have a close personal connection to the hospice, in order to continue providing our vital care services.

Every year we organise a range of exciting fundraising events and inspiring challenges for our supporters, and this year we have some fantastic new events that you could take part in.

On St Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17, Worthing Rugby Club are holding a firewalk, and you can take part to raise funds for St Barnabas House.

Anyone can do the firewalk, as long as they are aged ten or over on the day of the event, and the registration fee is just £20.

For those of you who would like a challenge but don’t fancy walking across burning embers, we recently launched registration for our latest trekking challenge, the Snowdon Sunset Trek.

The event will see a team of trekkers travel by coach to Wales on Saturday, September 8, where they will summit the highest mountain in England and Wales, Mount Snowdon.

On reaching Snowdon’s summit at 1,085 metres, trekkers will witness the beautiful sunset across Snowdonia.

n To sign up for the firewalk or trek, or find out more about all the challenge events taking place in 2018, visit www.stbh.org.uk/events

