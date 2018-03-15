ST BARNABAS: Supporting patients and carers with new Home from St Barnabas House service

If you read my column regularly you may know that for the past five years we have provided a community companions service for St Barnabas House patients and their carers.

Community companions are a group of volunteers who provide social and practical support at home for patients who may feel isolated or find that tasks are becoming more difficult to complete on their own.

We have expanded our community companions service by introducing new Home from St Barnabas House volunteers.

This service will support patients who have had a stay on the St Barnabas House in-patient unit, helping them to settle back at home.

Trained volunteers will meet a patient during their stay as an in-patient at the hospice and then, if appropriate, provide transport home.

Home from St Barnabas volunteers will help in practical ways, for example, making sure the heating is on, the patient has food in the fridge and they have all of their medications to hand.

The volunteer will then visit the patient twice a week for up to four weeks, providing both practical support and befriending.

Returning home from the hospice can be an anxious time for patients, and we are hoping that this new service will enable patients to feel better supported, giving them and their relatives peace of mind.

If you would like to find out more about community companions, or if you would like to become a volunteer yourself, please contact our voluntary services team on 01903 706315 or email us on volunteers@stbh.org.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.