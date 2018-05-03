ST BARNABAS: Support St Barnabas and remember a loved one with annual sunflower appeal

We have just launched our Sunflower Memories Appeal, which provides an opportunity for supporters and friends of St Barnabas House to remember a loved one or a friend and support the hospice at the same time.

We provide a lovely sunflower marker, onto which the name of your loved one will be written.

Each sunflower will be planted at the hospice for the month of June, in return for a donation.

The sunflowers will be displayed until the end of June, after which they are available for you to keep as a permanent memento if you wish.

There is no minimum donation required.

Supporters are asked to give a donation of whatever they wish to St Barnabas House and all the money raised will go directly towards providing our care services at the hospice and in the local community.

On Friday, June 8, at 6pm and on Saturday, June 9, at 10.30am, our chaplain, Stephen Gurr, will conduct a blessing outside the hospice to remember all of those for whom a sunflower has been dedicated.

If you would like to participate in the Sunflower Memories Appeal, please visit www.stbh.org.uk/sunflowermemories where you can download a donation form.

Please return the form by Friday, May 18, so the sunflowers markers can be displayed from the beginning of June.

If you have any questions about the appeal, please call the fundraising team on 01903 706329 or email: james.millen@stbh.org.uk

