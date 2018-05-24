ST BARNABAS: Sign up to volunteer or take part in this year’s midnight walk

On Saturday, June 30, we are holding our 11th Night to Remember midnight walk, starting at Worthing Leisure Centre.

For the first time men and children can also take part as well as ladies, making it an event suitable for the whole family.

The walk will also start at an earlier time of 10.30pm this year.

As well as participants, we are also looking for volunteers to help us on the night with various different roles.

Whether you can join us for a few hours or the entire night, from 7pm to 7am, there is something for everyone.

One of the most important roles we have is for course marshals who help our walkers to feel motivated and safe as they take on the 7, 13.1 or 20-mile routes along the seafront.

Fully supported by our events team, you will provide our eyes and ears on the ground, cheering our walkers around the course.

We also have a variety of roles available on event night, including helping to set up, registration, issuing medals, handing out refreshments and being part of our finishing line cheering squad.

If you are planning to take part in Night to Remember this year but haven’t yet registered, please be aware that registration closes on Sunday, June 24.

Registration costs £20 per person which includes a fundraising pack, night pack (including an exclusive T-shirt, torch and medal), refreshments en route and breakfast upon return.

For more information visit www.stbh.org.uk/nighttoremember, contact Angie Bacon on 01903 706326 or email: fundraising-volunteers@stbh.org.uk

