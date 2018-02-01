ST BARNABAS: Sign up for Hit the Downs MTB off-road cycling event and raise money for hospices

Can you believe it’s the first day of February already? This year is flying by, and I’m very much looking forward to the start of our exciting calendar of challenge events which are coming up later in 2018.

In this week’s column I thought I would tell you more about Hit the Downs MTB, our off-road cycling event, which takes place on Sunday, May 6.

The event is now in its second year following its success in 2017 which saw over 300 cyclists hit the South Downs to raise sponsorship for our adults’ hospice St Barnabas House or children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

This year the event again offers two routes, a 30km course for beginners or a more challenging 60km course for experienced riders.

Starting and finishing at Windlesham House School near Washington, both routes will take in the stunning scenery and views of the South Downs National Park.

Having taken part myself last year, I would thoroughly recommend signing up for the event this year.

I really enjoyed the challenge of the hills, but must say I preferred the descent!

I was really pleased to see so many people turn up to support the hospices last year on what was a special day.

The care we provide at both St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House is really important and government funding is limited, so we need to hold events like Hit the Downs to keep the hospices running.

Registration for Hit the Downs MTB is £33 per person and closes on Sunday, April 22.

You can sign up at www.hitthedowns.org.uk or by calling our events team on 01903 706354.

---

