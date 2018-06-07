ST BARNABAS: Recognising the contribution of people who give up their time during Volunteers’ Week

This week has been a time of celebration for us at St Barnabas House as we have been marking Volunteers’ Week by recognising the contribution of all our wonderful, dedicated volunteers, without whom we simply would not be able to continue providing our quality care services for local people.

We have a huge variety of volunteers who support the charity, including those who volunteer at the hospice, out in the community, in our shops and retail distribution centre and at our fundraising events

The 660 volunteers who work at the hospice and in our shops contributed an incredible 73,892 hours during 2017/18, saving the hospice £889,333.

Those who volunteer at our fundraising events for both St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House generously gave 5,135 hours during 2017/18, saving the organisation £38,512.50.

As a charity, we are really lucky to have such great volunteers with a really wide range of different skills and we are so grateful for their support.

In recognition and celebration of our volunteers, we will also be holding a series of thank you events, taking place in June, July and August, where volunteers will hear from staff and trustees and many will be presented with long service badges.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering for St Barnabas House, please visit www.stbh.org.uk/volunteering or call our voluntary services team on 01903 706315.

Finally, I would like to wish you all a happy St Barnabas Day for this coming Monday.

---

