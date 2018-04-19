ST BARNABAS: Raising awareness on World Liver Day of support available at St Barnabas House

Did you know that today is World Liver Day, a global campaign which aims to raise awareness of how important the liver is for our body and how liver diseases can be effectively managed?

The liver is the second largest organ in the human body and provides a key part of the body’s digestive system.

We cannot survive without the liver, and it can be easily damaged if we do not take proper care.

This week’s column is focused on our liver supportive care service which provides specialist care for those with end stage liver disease.

We introduced this service in 2016 when we introduced new St Barnabas House services to provide specialist support for those patients with other end-stage conditions, in addition to our core cancer services.

Kim Batchelor, our liver supportive care nurse, offers advice and support for patients about managing symptoms, the chance to discuss treatment options and the opportunity to talk planning for the future, including end-of-life care.

Kim is based here at the hospice, but also works very closely with the liver specialist at Worthing Hospital to support patients with end stage liver disease who are thought to be in the final year of life.

Contact with the liver supportive care nurse is usually by phone with the majority of contact being through home visits.

If you would like to find out more about our liver supportive care service, please visit www.stbh.org.uk/liver or for more information about liver disease visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/liver-disease.

---

