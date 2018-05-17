ST BARNABAS: Raising awareness of Dying Matters and the importance of charity gifts in wills

This week is Dying Matters Awareness Week, an annual national campaign designed to raise awareness of the importance of talking about dying, death and bereavement and encourage people to do so.

The theme for this year is ‘What Can You Do... in your community?’ and we are offering various opportunities for people to get involved.

St Barnabas House operates a Hospice Outreach Project which makes visits to various locations across the Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield area to provide information about the hospice’s services and end-of-life care for the community.

Throughout May, the Hospice Outreach Project’s theme is Dying Matters and we are encouraging people to get involved by writing the things they would like to do before they die on our ‘before I die’ board.

Last week the Worthing town crier wrote a message, and on Tuesday the mayor of Littlehampton also wrote on the board.

Find all the locations we are visiting in May at www.stbh.org.uk/outreach.

We are also educating people about the importance of writing a will, and how you can leave the hospice a gift in your will.

Gifts in wills are really important to St Barnabas House and the care of one in four of our patients is provided for by gifts left to us in wills.

If you would like to find out more, please visit www.stbh.org.uk/wills, email: wills@stbh.org.uk or call Rosie Last on 01903 706351 if you have any questions.

You can also visit the St Barnabas House Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages where we are posting about leaving a legacy and Dying Matters throughout this week.

