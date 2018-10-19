St Barnabas House team set off for Dalai Lama India Trek

Today is an exciting day for 42 supporters of St Barnabas House who will be flying to Delhi this evening to take on our Dalai Lama India Trek.

From Delhi our team of trekkers will travel north to Pathankot and transfer to Dharamshala, the starting point for the trek.

On Sunday, participants will start a five-day trek up into the Himalayas.

The team will travel to Kareri, a village in a lovely meadow, before journeying on to Bal Village with some breathtaking views along the way.

Trekkers then climb to the high pastures of Lak and Triund, standing 2,995 metres above sea level, before reaching Laka Got, the highest point on the trek at 3,500 metres, where they will be invited to hang prayer flags to celebrate the lives of loved ones cared for by St Barnabas.

The following day the team descend to Bhagso Nak before they transfer to Dharamshala.

They will then head back to Delhi to fit in a visit to the Taj Mahal before making the trip back to the UK on Sunday, October 28.

I know the team will have an amazing experience in India and wish them all the best as they set off on the challenge.

Trekkers are set to raise in excess of £60,000 for St Barnabas, an incredible total which will help us to support people with more complex clinical needs, including those with heart, liver, kidney and respiratory failure.

Are you a challenge seeker and has this captured your attention? Perhaps you might consider our Great Wall of China Trek in October 2020!

For more information about the trek, you can request a brochure from our events team by contacting events@stbh.org.uk or calling 01903 706354.

