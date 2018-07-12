St Barnabas House cared for more than 1,600 patients last year

Recently we released our latest statistics on all the care services provided by St Barnabas House during 2017/18 and they make interesting reading.

Since the hospice was founded in 1973 we have provided care for more than 40,300 patients and their families.

During 2017/18 a total of 1,610 patients received care through one of our services, which is 61 more people than we cared for in the previous year.

This figure has risen dramatically from 877 in 2011 when we moved into the new hospice on Titnore Lane.

This is an increase of 84 per cent, which demonstrates that we are reaching more patients and families than ever before.

The annual cost of providing all our care services at St Barnabas House and in the community is now £6.5million.

On average we support 115 patients each day and the daily cost to provide all of our care services for these patients, both at the hospice and in the local community, equates to £17,808.

Just 21 per cent of the cost of all the care services provided by St Barnabas House is covered by statutory funding.

This means we rely heavily on the generosity of our local community to keep our doors open.

I would like to say a big thank you to every single one of you who has made a donation to St Barnabas House over the last 45 years or more, and to those of you who continue to support the hospice to this day.

Your support enables us to continue providing this level of care to future patients and their families.

