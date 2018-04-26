ST BARNABAS: Help support patients and carers as a community companion for our hospice

One of the key services introduced in recent years at St Barnabas House is our community companions service.

Community companion volunteers provide invaluable social and practical support for our patients and their carers in their own homes.

The support provided helps to introduce patients, who may feel isolated or find some tasks difficult to complete on their own, back into the community.

They might join our patients for a cup of tea and a chat, go out for a coffee or help with their shopping. They provide valued companionship, enabling the patient’s carer to take a break for a couple of hours.

This year, following the success of this service, we’ve introduced Home from St Barnabas House.

Home from St Barnabas House volunteers support our patients when returning home following a stay in our in-patient unit. This can involve providing transport home, offering two home visits a week for up to four weeks, help with shopping, re-ordering prescriptions and overall companionship.

We are currently recruiting for volunteers who can help make a difference in our local community. If you can spare two or three hours a week we would love to hear from you.

The next two-day training programme for our volunteers will be held on Friday, June 29, and Thursday, July 5, from 9.15am to 3pm.

If you would like to attend, visit our website: www.stbh.org.uk/community-companions.

To find out more, contact our voluntary services team on 01903 706315 or email: volunteers@stbh.org.uk.

