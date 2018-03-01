ST BARNABAS: Exciting changes to this year’s Night to Remember midnight walk fundraiser

As you will have seen from the wrap on today’s newspaper, we have just relaunched our Night to Remember midnight walk with some very exciting changes for 2018.

For the first time in its 11-year history, Night to Remember will also be open to men and children aged ten or over when it takes place on Saturday, June 30, making it a family friendly event for anyone who wishes to take part.

As in previous years, there will still be three different routes – seven, 13.1 and 20 miles – but all three sets of walkers will set off at an earlier start time of 10.30pm.

Our events team decided to make changes following an increase in the number of walkers that other hospices have seen since opening up their midnight walks to men and children.

Those taking part in Night to Remember this year will again be raising vital funds for our Hospice at Home service, which provides care for patients in their own homes.

We also operate a night sitting service which provides care for patients between 10pm and 7am, seven days a week.

While those taking part in Night to Remember walk through the night, our Hospice at Home team will be providing care for patients in their homes.

If you would like to take part you can sign up by completing the form on the back of the wrap in today’s paper, or at www.nighttoremember.org.uk/stb

We are also looking for volunteers to help with various roles on the night. Please contact Angie Bacon on fundraising-volunteers@stbh.org.uk or call 01903 706326.

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.