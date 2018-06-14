ST BARNABAS: Could you support St Barnabas House by holding a Big Get Together this summer?

I hope you’ve all been making the most of the splendid weather we’ve had over the last couple of weeks. It’s at times like these I feel really glad to be living on the south coast!

St Barnabas House has been looking glorious recently as the gardens have blossomed; the hard work of our dedicated volunteers, who work tirelessly all year round to maintain the grounds and gardens, clearly paying off.

On Friday and Saturday we held our Sunflower Memories blessings, and it was good to see so many people attending on both days.

Recently we launched our summer fundraising campaign, called The Big Get Together, which encourages people to get together with friends, family or colleagues, have fun and raise vital funds for local hospice care.

You could host your own summer garden party, barbecue, coffee morning or essentially anything you like. Perhaps you would like to celebrate a loved one on a special date or anniversary?

Last year Big Get Together hosts held all sorts of gatherings, from Mexican-themed family garden parties to afternoon tea and coffee mornings with friends.

We can provide you with lots of materials to help you hold your own event including invitations, bunting and posters which can be downloaded via our website.

Sign up today at www.stbh.org.uk/tbgt and we will send you a fundraising pack with ideas and tips to help you hold a successful fundraiser.

If you have any queries about fundraising for St Barnabas House please call our fundraising team on 01903 254777 or email: fundraising@stbh.org.uk

