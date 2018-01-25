ST BARNABAS: Community palliative care team vital in supporting patients and their families

In this week’s column I wanted to tell you about our community palliative care team here at St Barnabas House, who plays a vital role in supporting the patients and families we care for.

Consisting of a team of specialist nurses and doctors, the community team works alongside GPs, district nurses and other healthcare professionals to provide advice, emotional support and help with future planning.

This includes advice and support for patients and carers about managing symptoms, psychological and emotional support for patients and those close to them, and support with advance care planning.

The team can refer patients to other services we provide, such as the Day Hospice, Hospice at Home, our therapy team, family services team or chaplain. They can also assist with admission to the hospice for symptom management, respite care and end-of-life care. The community team is supported by the clinical admin team, usually the first point of contact at the hospice.

They can arrange for a member of the community team to see the patient at the hospice if possible, or if necessary visit the patient at home or a local care home.

The team work Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and also provide an urgent service from 9am to 5pm at weekends and on bank holidays.

The community team at St Barnabas House is available to contact during office hours on 01903 706350. If a nurse is unavailable you can leave a message with a member of the clinical admin team.

You can find more information about the community palliative care team by visiting our website: www.stbh.org.uk/community-team

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.