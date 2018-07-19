Shoreham College, Davison and Worthing High School students visit Westminster

Everyone else may be stressing about everything Brexit at Westminster but I am focussed on the crucial committee stages of my private member’s bill on civil partnerships, marriage registration and stillbirths.

It is a long drawn out process getting a private member’s bill through, fraught with obstacles but hopefully next week I will be able to report on progress.

Worthing Pride Picture: Liz Pearce

It was great to welcome not one but three sets of students from the constituency to Westminster in the last week.

On Thursday I was delighted to host the West Sussex Youth Democracy Awards for the sixth time where those schools who have most engaged with the recent youth cabinet and UK Youth Parliament elections are recognised and awarded a rather nice chunk of glass.

Almost 15,000 votes were cast and in the case of one of the seven schools present the turnout was 100 per cent.

I am delighted that Shoreham College and Davison were amongst the winners.

Tim Loughton

A few days later a further 45 Davison girls were also treated to a tour of Parliament and mock debates before being subjected to a question and answer session with me, while it was good to welcome a similar group from Worthing High School earlier.

It is always a pleasure to welcome groups from the constituency to visit Parliament and I would encourage others interested to get on with it as we are all going to be moved out in a few years’ time while the place is gutted and restored.

The Department of Health building, which is likely to be the temporary home of the Commons, doesn’t quite have the same allure as the Palace of Westminster!

Back in the constituency last weekend I really enjoyed my first, and Worthing’s first, Pride, of which there is more elsewhere in the Herald and on social media.

Suffice to say I had a lot of odd looks when I attended the RAF Cadets service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the Royal Air Force’s 100th birthday later that afternoon in the magnificent Lancing College Chapel, having failed to remove all my glitter!

It was good to see the young cadets joining in the celebrations alongside a couple of veterans from the Second World War Hurricanes who regaled us with their extraordinary tales of courage.

And particularly poignant in Lancing College Chapel where many of the seats have a brass plaque dedicated to pupils of the school who, 100 years earlier, went to war never to return.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

---

MP Tim Loughton’s IKEA letter to councillors in full

Thousands show their support for Worthing’s first Pride

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.