Questions remain about sustainability of Lancing IKEA

Parliament returned from the conference recess this week and we have a busy few weeks ahead of us as Brexit negotiations (hopefully) edge towards some sort of end point, and the budget has been announced for October 29.

While this is a budget and not the government’s spending review expected next year, there will certainly be calls to deal with ongoing pressures that we feel so starkly in West Sussex around school funding in particular.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham

I was obviously disappointed that the Adur Planning Committee saw fit to approve the New Monks Farm planning application, not least when so many questions remain about the sustainability of siting IKEA on the busiest road in the area.

The decision now goes to the Secretary of State and I will be lobbying him to look at the plans and open them up to more scrutiny than was available at the planning meeting.

This is not about objecting to much-needed housing and other community facilities on the site but rather to question whether relying on a mega-retailer which attracts more customers by car than just about any other shop is sustainable for the local area and why other alternatives were not properly explored.

For details of how residents can add their support to a call-in, visit my website and Facebook page.

Well done to our High Sheriff and Worthing resident Caroline Nicholls for bringing the annual Sussex Judges’ Service to Worthing for the first time in many years.

Bewigged judges, magistrates, police, civil dignitaries and many representatives of voluntary services across Sussex packed Christ Church in Worthing.

There was much bling, swords and civil regalia but above all it was an excellent opportunity to celebrate and pay tribute to the many voluntary and statutory organisations working to keep the community safe and well across Sussex.

