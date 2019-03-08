Parliament focuses on climate change as greatest challenge facing our planet

In the last week I have taken part in a number of interesting debates in Parliament which didn’t involve Brexit.

I am grateful for the constituents who contacted me about the debate on climate change last Thursday which, as one of my colleagues pointed out, will still be the greatest challenge facing our planet well after Brexit is behind us.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham

I am not quite so sure about the two Labour councillors from Worthing who attacked me on social media for apparently not attending the debate and taking climate change seriously when not only was I there but I also contributed.

I have suggested they come to our next Eco Summit run by the EYE Project which I set up 11 years ago and they can learn from hundreds of eager eco-warriors from schools who are doing lots of practical things to mitigate the impact of hot air not just ignorantly spouting it!

| Also in the news - a body found in woods near Arundel on Tuesday belongs to missing person Helen Slaughter, according to Sussex Police; Shoreham Airshow pilot Andy Hill has been found not guilty by a jury; and children across the area have been dressing up as their favourite literary characters to mark World Book Day |

It was an excellent debate with some very well informed contributions across the House and although the Government has a good track record having delivered the fastest decarbonisation in the G20 since 2000 there was frustration that we urgently need to go further faster. I agree.

Locally there are many reminders of the threat of climate change and on Friday I spent nearly four hours with the head of the Environment Agency and councillor Kevin Boram dealing with some of the ‘snagging’ issues left from the Adur tidal defence works, which will be necessary to keep the beach above water.

I am hopeful these can be sorted out and look forward to celebrating with others the official opening of this engineering feat later on this month.

On Monday I assembled a group of councillors, farmers, council officers and others to tackle the problem of flooding and torrents of mud coming down Halewick Lane. As usual part of the problem is confusion about who owns which bit of land around the old landfill site and who is responsible for what and indeed this includes the former operators of the site when it was run by Chesswood Mushrooms.

Given the earthworks going on there at the moment it makes sense to make changes to divert water flows in a manageable way happen now. With the help of the chairman of Sompting Parish Council, Anne Godley, we identified action points which I hope will keep residents secure from the mud baths which have engulfed them over the last year.

We also had two debates on school funding and I was able to speak in both along with a large crowd of other MPs including five of us from West Sussex alone. With the Comprehensive Spending Review coming up later this year it is important we make the case for genuinely fair funding for our schools now, which I vociferously did.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.