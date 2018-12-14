MP delighted to choose Christmas card winner from schools in Worthing and Shoreham

It was always going to be a turbulent week, and in retrospect that is an understatement.

As I write the meaningful vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal has been pulled, the Commons has erupted with indignation (some of it genuine) and one rather ill-advised Sussex MP has tried to pull off a childish stunt by marching off with the mace that sits in front of the speaker when the Commons is in session.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham

So given how volatile things are I will not risk predictions of where we will be on Brexit by the time this goes to print!

It was certainly a lively non-farmer’s market street surgery in Shoreham on Saturday where impromptu stalls set up after the market had been officially cancelled due to the bad weather predicted.

As it turned out I was busier than ever with my local councillors, and we had a debate going on about the state of Brexit for two and a half hours solid. I rather enjoy being ‘out on the stump’ engaging with all-comers and everyone who joined in did so in good cheer.

I decided the best antidote to the antics at Westminster was to start the week visiting two schools which had entered my Christmas card design competition – and what a hard choice they had given me.

|Also in the news - a Worthing woman has urged dog owners to be more aware after her horse suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries in a savage attack; a record number of Christmas hampers will be delivered by Dogs Trust to homeless dog owners in Sussex; and a whole host of MPs are taking part in Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children, including East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton|

In the end I was delighted to award Isabelle from Eastbrook Primary first prize, and her design features on the front with excellent runners up from Eastbrook and St Nicolas and St Mary’s inside.

The cards will be going out across the constituency so if anyone wants some exercise and could volunteer for a bit of light delivering please let me know! Many thanks to Fizz Creations from Lancing Business Park for sponsoring them.

I completed my trio of schools on Monday by meeting 50 pupils from Lancing Prep who had come for a tour of Parliament followed by what I thought would be a gentle question time with their MP.

Not a chance, and an intensive barrage of well-prepared questions followed and with more than half of them on Brexit that set the tone for the rest of the week despite my best endeavours.

I was saddened to hear the news of Robert Dunn’s death. Bob has been an extraordinary public servant both within his time working at what is now the DWP, as an elected councillor at Adur and West Sussex County Council level, and as a stalwart of the Conservative Party and recent Constituency Party President.

In addition he was involved with a great many causes such as Rotary and serving as a school governor.

He was also a great friend and provider of sound advice on issues and famously never one who wanted to trouble constituents too much on the doorstep.

Both his son Angus Dunn and daughter Emma Evans have followed the Dunn family tradition for local politics as cabinet members on Adur District Council. Bob will be missed by many.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.