HEALTH AND CARE: Opinions wanted from new dads

For the past four weeks the local NHS has been asking parents about their experiences of maternity services – and this week we need to hear from more dads.

We have had a really good response from new mums but we would love to hear from more partners and wider family about their experience of maternity services, what was good and what you think could be improved.

An online survey is available and it takes only 15 minutes to share your views and experiences.

Having a baby is an incredible time for both the mum and the dad, and although mums may directly experience more of the NHS services during pregnancy and whilst they are in labour, we are really keen to hear from dads about what it was like for them.

Did you feel involved? Were you helped to support your loved one? Was there more that could be done to make you part of the process?

Hearing from local people about what currently works well and what works less well will help us to improve local services, and make sure that all women and their families have access to safe and personalised maternity care.

The feedback we hear will help to inform a joint project that is underway across the local NHS.

In 2017, NHS organisations involved in funding or delivering maternity services across Sussex and East Surrey came together with the aim of improving maternity services and support for women and their families.

In addition to listening to you, health professionals are also working with maternity teams, midwives, hospital teams and health visitors to hear from them about what can make local care even better.

Help us to get this right – if you or your partner have used maternity services in Sussex in the last three years, we would love to hear from you.

The survey is available here: www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk/have-your-say-and-work-with-us

All your responses are anonymous.

If you would like to contact us directly about this, or do the survey in another format or language, please email Dani Plowman: danielle.plowman@nhs.net

---

