HEALTH AND CARE: Help improve dementia care and support

This week we want to hear from people across Coastal West Sussex about the care and support available locally for people living with dementia and their carers and families.

A five-year plan for dementia care and support, called the Dementia Framework West Sussex, was launched back in 2014 by the three clinical commissioning groups in the county and West Sussex County Council.

We are now keen to hear from you about what progress has been made.

We also want to know more about what needs to be done to ensure people affected by dementia in West Sussex can live well.

An online survey opened this week for you to give us your views.

It will be open until June 30 and can be accessed via this link: www.westsussex.gov.uk/dementiasurvey

There are two surveys – one designed for all West Sussex residents including people living with dementia and their family and friend carers; the other is for all those organisations and groups providing care and support.

Please feel free to complete the surveys that are relevant to you.

If you would like to take part but are unable to get online, please contact West Sussex County Council to find out alternative ways of letting us have your views.

The purpose of this survey is to:

• Collect information about the care and support available to people affected by dementia.

• Identify gaps in the services and support that is available.

• Think about, and inform, how we might do things differently in the future.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society there are around 800,000 people in the UK with dementia.

One in three people over 65 will develop dementia, and two thirds of people with dementia are women.

It is estimated that there are 13,000 people living in West Sussex with dementia, and that this is set to grow by more than 3,000 people by 2021.

Within West Sussex, we want people to be supported to maintain their independence for as long as possible.

We want people with dementia, their families and carers to receive high quality, compassionate support, with timely diagnosis, and access to good information and advice.

We also want supportive local communities, where people feel able to participate in community life without stigma.

We have been working to make this a reality, but we know there is more we can do, and we want to hear from you about how we do that.

Have your say: www.westsussex.gov.uk/dementiasurvey

---

