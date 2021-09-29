No, I haven’t time-travelled, but I have failed to slow the sands of time and prevent my ‘big birthday’ from happening.

And so it was with a reluctant acceptance – and despite my very best wishful thinking – that I turned, eek, 40 last week. I still can’t quite believe it.

I’m slowly trying to get used to the idea that nobody is going to accept my self-classification of being a young person any more.

Surely there was a mix-up with the balloons, and the first one should have been a 3?!

And I really must remember that 40 isn’t actually how old my parents are, even if my brain will forever think they are!

I have, however, taken comfort in the old adage that this is when my life will begin (does that essentially make me a newborn?!) and the fact I didn’t suddenly wake up with a head of grey hair and a Zimmer frame by the bedside on my big day.

So how did I mark entering my fifth decade? (And, by the way, yuck – that’s a phrase I should never use again.) Well, I drank some gin, of course!

There was a birthday lunch with gin cocktails at The Ivy in Brighton, a party with friends at a bar in Worthing on Saturday night, and lunch in town and a ride on the Worthing Observation Wheel with my family on Sunday.

I might not be able to change my age, but I sure can drag out the celebrations. And they haven’t even ended yet – I’ve got a fancy meal out with my husband planned for this Saturday. Just call me Party Animal!

So, have I learned anything in my first week in Club Forty? Well, it’s possibly too early to tell.

I do know that when former Herald & Gazette reporter James Butler makes you drink tequila on top of gin and cocktails you might not feel top-notch the next day, and feeling in said delicate state will make a ride on the Worthing wheel extra ‘exciting’.

And, without sounding too schmaltzy, it’s at milestone points in my life like this that I remember how lucky I am to have such an amazing family and friends around me.

I was well and truly spoiled this week, both with amazing gifts and with the time everybody spent making my birthday so special.