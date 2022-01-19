Blue Monday is over, so here’s how I’m keeping happy in Worthing
Blue Monday has been and gone. Hurray, hopefully that means it’s now onwards and upwards towards my favourite time of year – spring going into summer and the return of warm weather, and long, balmy evenings. (The reality will probably be a drizzle-filled few months, with temperatures barely limping past 18 degrees, but a girl can dream, right?)
While I want to look forward, there were plenty of reasons for me to feel a bit blue this week – like the arrival of an unwelcome email from our energy provider saying we owe more than £700 on top of the monthly direct debit we’re already paying to them (insert shocked-face emoji).
There were also several other emails dropping into my inbox, all quoting between £250 and £300 for some electrical work.
And then there was a simple trip to the park that saw my son fall into a huge, slimy muddy puddle. Twice. And that resulted in me having to strip him down to his pants for the car journey home. And resulted in a lot of back-breaking handwashing of all his clothing and shoes in the bath.
But then I read Worthing Herald editor Sam Woodman’s online round-up of just some of the reasons we have to be cheerful living in this beautiful part of the world, and it gave me the prod I needed to look on the bright side.
There was our wonderful seafront, which I enjoyed this week as I went for a run along the prom. The sea was so calm, and with the sun shining on the water, if you squinted, you could almost be in a tropical paradise. Almost –icy temperatures notwithstanding, of course..! Another entry on the list was Worthing’s excellent range of restaurants, bars and cafés, one of which I was in on Saturday.
I’ve mentioned my love of The Fat Greek Taverna before and, as usual, I had a delicious meal there. And in my book, good food is always something to be happy about.
This time, I was with just my parents. It’s very rare I get to spend time with them on my own, without a child tapping me on the shoulder and demanding food or needing to go to the toilet. So it was lovely to spend a chilled out couple of hours chatting.
So, thanks for turning my frown upside down, Mr Woodman. Here’s hoping brighter days are ahead for all of us.
