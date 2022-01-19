While I want to look forward, there were plenty of reasons for me to feel a bit blue this week – like the arrival of an unwelcome email from our energy provider saying we owe more than £700 on top of the monthly direct debit we’re already paying to them (insert shocked-face emoji).

There were also several other emails dropping into my inbox, all quoting between £250 and £300 for some electrical work.

Even Spiderman has the odd bad day and gets covered in wet and sticky mud

And then there was a simple trip to the park that saw my son fall into a huge, slimy muddy puddle. Twice. And that resulted in me having to strip him down to his pants for the car journey home. And resulted in a lot of back-breaking handwashing of all his clothing and shoes in the bath.

But then I read Worthing Herald editor Sam Woodman’s online round-up of just some of the reasons we have to be cheerful living in this beautiful part of the world, and it gave me the prod I needed to look on the bright side.

There was our wonderful seafront, which I enjoyed this week as I went for a run along the prom. The sea was so calm, and with the sun shining on the water, if you squinted, you could almost be in a tropical paradise. Almost –icy temperatures notwithstanding, of course..! Another entry on the list was Worthing’s excellent range of restaurants, bars and cafés, one of which I was in on Saturday.

I’ve mentioned my love of The Fat Greek Taverna before and, as usual, I had a delicious meal there. And in my book, good food is always something to be happy about.

This time, I was with just my parents. It’s very rare I get to spend time with them on my own, without a child tapping me on the shoulder and demanding food or needing to go to the toilet. So it was lovely to spend a chilled out couple of hours chatting.

So, thanks for turning my frown upside down, Mr Woodman. Here’s hoping brighter days are ahead for all of us.