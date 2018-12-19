An enjoyable turn as King Lancingless in The Legend of North Lancing extravaganza

Given the now more than 1,200 emails on Brexit I am wading through it is difficult to find time to write this column.

And to all those who are still awaiting a response, a lengthy tome will be winging its way to you by the end of this week and I have also recorded a new podcast to help to send you to sleep aided by a few Christmas sherries on my Facebook page and website.

Tim Loughton played King Lancingless in 'The Legend of North Lancing' extravaganza put on by the North Lancing Resident's Association

| From our other columnists – Pulborough primary school pupil wins Christmas card competition; A heart, half a cloak and the dues; and Maybe a no deal Brexit is the only deal |

As this will be the last column before the Christmas break, that is if we ever get one in Parliament given the number of emergency motions and no confidence attempts flying around at the moment, can I take this opportunity to wish all my constituents a happy and Brexit-free Christmas?

And given that everyone’s favourite phrase to me lately seems to be ‘what interesting times we are having’ can I also hope for a very boring 2019. Less is more!

Away from the pantomime at Westminster I thoroughly enjoyed playing the part of King Lancingless in The Legend of North Lancing extravaganza put on by the North Lancing Resident’s Association last Friday.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham

It was certainly a more credible rendition of events than what I had experienced in SW1 for the rest of the week and a great fun evening, not least the makeshift castle ramparts spelling IKEA which kept falling apart.

On Monday I visited Oak Grove College to present students with a Gold Democracy Award from the county council in recognition of their record engagement in the elections to the youth council earlier in the year.

The work that the staff do at Oak Grove is outstanding and it was a joy to join in a question time with the students and how it is important to have their voices heard at a local and national level.

And only one question on Brexit from an Australian! It was good also to have the announcement from the Government about an additional £250million for high needs education provision and support – still not enough but a further step in the right direction.

I will be finishing off my Christmas rounds as usual by joining the mayor and mayoress at Worthing Hospital on Christmas Eve where it is always a joy to meet the Christmas babies and say thank you in person for the excellent job that our fantastic NHS staff do all year round.

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please write to me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or email me at loughtont@parliament.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.