Opening of new gym in Worthing pushed back

The planned opening of a new gym at Lyons Farm retail park in Worthing has been pushed back to November.

In June it was announced that The Gym Group would be opening a gym in the old Brantano building, next to Boots, in September but that date has been revised.

In a Facebook post, the group has said building work will be starting ‘later this week/early next week’ and an exact date for opening will be confirmed ‘very soon’.

The group’s website says the gym will be open 24/7, with no contract and free parking.

The website says it will feature more than 170 pieces of equipment and more than 30 classes a week, all included in the membership.

To celebrate the opening The Gym Group is offering a £12.99 a month introductory price, according to its website.

