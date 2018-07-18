Opening date of award-winning pie shop announced

The opening date of an award-winning pie shop has been announced.

Rumours have been swirling that Turners Pies will be moving to Broadwater.

And the director of the award-winning company, Phil Turner, confirmed they would be opening the store on August 18, with the mayor and mayoress of Worthing being invited to cut the ribbon.

The company began in 1933, when Eva and Reginal Turner sold their first pie at a hotel in Bognor Regis.

In 1990, the Turner family’s first pie shop opened at 89 Hawthorn Road, in Bognor Regis. This was followed by stores in The Street, Rustington, in 2014 and Chichester in 2017.

At the British Pie Awards, the top accolade for pies in the UK, Turner’s Pies’ steak and ale won the Supreme Champion award, scoring a near-perfect 99/100 beat more than 950 other entries.

They sell Steak and Ale, Steak and Stilton, Chicken and Ham, Steak and Kidney, Mushroom and Asparagus, Minced Beef and Onion, and gluten-free options.

On their website, they also advertise pie deliveries, and a £5 lunch meal deal with a pie, mash, mushy peas and gravy.