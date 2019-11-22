One person taken to hospital after Worthing collision

One person has been extricated from a vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital following a collision in Worthing this morning.

The fire service, ambulance service and police were called to reports of a collision between two cars in Dominion Road at 8.46am.

Emergency services at the scene in Dominion Road

Photos from the scene show the road closed off by the emergency services.

Two pumps and a heavy rescue tender were sent to the scene by the fire service, a spokesman confirmed.

One casualty was extricated from a vehicle by firefighters and conveyed to hospital, the spokesman said.

The fire service left the scene at 9.26am.

