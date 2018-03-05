National Apprenticeship Week: How Can Businesses Find Their ‘Ronaldo’?

If you’re a truly skilled sportsperson, there’s a chance you’ll be scouted before you’ve finished school. Within sports, it’s a common practice often resulting in the top professionals having started their ‘sports apprenticeship’ as young as six or seven.

However, if you show an early aptitude for the workplace, the same opportunities aren’t available to you at earlier ages. Why, exactly, can’t the young potential stars of industry be granted that helping hand at younger age to set them up for the career they’re already showing a passion for?

National Apprenticeship Week

In fact, new research commissioned by Arch Apprentices, suggests this is the real-world scenario that the vast majority (86%) of those in senior management positions would openly welcome. 57% of those surveyed suggested the potential of supporting skilled young people within their industry would help nurture a new, bigger wave of talent that would have industry-wide benefits.

This also provides an opportunity for young people to reach their professional peak earlier than ever before.

The research showed that in 2018 the average board member is just 44 years old, falling to just 37 in advertising and creative industries. In fact, some of the UK’s most dynamic digital businesses from Deliveroo to Brewdog boast leaders under the age of 40.

Ben Rowland – Co Founder of Arch Apprentices “The structured nature of apprenticeships often appeals to young people, graduate programmes aren’t necessarily programmes - they may rotate graduates around different departments, but that’s not a way to on-board someone into a specific role. With apprenticeships, there’s a clear plan with a beginning, middle and end.”

Furthermore, 36% say they feel they perhaps should have started their career earlier to have afforded themselves a better opportunity and be further along their chosen path. Apprenticeships, 88% agree, are a good way for businesses to source and train skilled individuals.