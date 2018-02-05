Keeping you house safe during the winter chill

With temperatures set to stay at freezing or just above this week across Sussex, advice has been provided on keeping your house safe.

Adam Powell, Head of Operations at Policy Expert said: “As the weather worsens it’s a good idea to give your home a winter once-over to prevent any nasty surprises.

“An unexpected storm or sudden boiler breakdown can quickly turn into an expensive ordeal.

“If you can, find a professional to check your boiler is in good working order.

“By taking the time to have your boiler looked at, checking the roof for loose tiles, or ensuring that pipes are well insulted, you could save a lot of money in the long run.

“Finally, always check you have the right level of home insurance for your situation. So, for instance, if you have a shed, make sure all of your outbuildings and its contents are covered.”

Top tips from Policy Expert on protecting your home from winter weather:

Check your boiler and heating system – If you haven’t done so already this year, get your boiler checked and/or serviced by a Gas Safe registered plumber.

Roof tiles – Check for any cracked, missing or loose tiles and replace them. If a roof is in disrepair the weight of snow or high winds can prove to be hazardous.

Keep the central heating on – Set the central heating to a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius throughout the winter. It helps prevent pipes freezing and frost damage.

Repair damaged chimneys – Look for cracks around chimney pots and at the roof join, also for loose render and render that’s come away from the stack. High winds and heavy rain can damage chimneys even further, make sure they’re properly stable before extreme weather happens.

Windows – Take a look at your window frames and fill any cracks and put on a coat of paint if needed. Extreme temperatures and wet weather can cause untreated wood to expand and rot, treating the window sills helps prevent water and frost damage.

Insulation – Lag any pipes and water tanks in exposed areas such as lofts, garages and utility rooms to prevent pipes freezing and bursting.

Guttering and drains – Clear your guttering and drains of any debris such as leaves, mud and stones; they can block easily and freeze up.

Walls – Check the pointing in brickwork both on the main house, all outbuildings and garden walls, look for any loose stone or areas that are in need of repair.

Fuse box and electrics – A home’s electrics are a major source of insurance claims. If you haven’t done so in a while, get a registered electrician to check your home’s fuse box and wiring.