Created with Sketch.

Chilgrove launches ‘Juniper Fresh’ Gin and Tonic Toothpaste

Chilgrove's 'new' Gin and Tonic Toothpaste 'released' on April 1....
Chilgrove's 'new' Gin and Tonic Toothpaste 'released' on April 1....

Chilgrove Spirits will launch what is thought to be the UK’s very first Gin and Tonic Toothpaste today (April 1).

Unusually for a dental hygiene product, as a result of being tubed at 44% abv, this limited-edition toothpaste will be available exclusively from wine and spirits merchants nationwide.

True to its roots as the pioneers of grape-based gin in the UK, the Chilgrove team, assisted by Dr Fay Loposali from Axho laboratories, has developed a unique and gently abrasive compound made entirely from grapes.

This grape-based matrix is then combined with a juniper-led collection of botanicals along with a handful of other key ingredients.

The result is an elegantly flavoured toothpaste that will leave you feeling gin-fresh for up to 12 hours.

Christopher Beaumont-Hutchings, co-founder of Chilgrove Spirits in Sussex, adds: “Whilst researching a new series of breakfast cocktails we sampled a very broad range of our customers and discovered that whilst mint is a flavour that appealed to some in the morning, the vast majority would far rather start their day with the refreshing taste of a Gin and Tonic.

“Further research suggested to us that many workplaces in the UK have traditionally taken a negative view of their employees coming to work emanating an aroma of gin. From there, the solution of a Gin and Tonic toothpaste just seemed obvious to us, we’re genuinely staggered that there aren’t similar products already on the market.”