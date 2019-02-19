North Lancing gets first public defibrillator thanks to recycling project funds

A recycling project, which has raised nearly £20,000 for local charities, has match-funded North Lancing’s first public defibrillator which was installed earlier this week.

Recycling In Lancing, run by Sue and John Wellfare, has donated £630 towards the cost of the life-saving machine outside Fircroft News in Manor Road as part a public appeal, launched by the Chairman of Adur, councillor Joss Loader.

Bhadresh Patel from Fircroft News, John and Sue Wellfare from Recycling in Lancing, Councillor Joss Loader, Councillors Carson and Carol Albury. '''Photo: Martin Bloomfield / Seaside Creative Ltd

The purchase price was match-funded by the Sussex Heart Charity.

Manor and Coombes’ Conservative Association paid the installation costs.

Sue and John, who set up the recycling project in 2011, work with a worldwide company, TerraCycle, to recycle ‘hard to recycle’ household items that normally end up in landfill.

Sue said: “We have wanted to pay for a defibrillator for North Lancing for a couple of years now, and although we could have done it, it would have meant we had no funds left for any other charity, so we were extremely grateful to Joss for setting this up with Sussex Heart Charity.”

Joss said: “I am so grateful to John and Sue for all their hard work and the Recycling In Lancing project has secured phenomenal success in raising charity funds through this very worthwhile project.

“I would also like to offer my sincere thanks to Bhadresh and Mayuri Patel, at Fircroft News, for allowing the machine to be installed at their property, to the Manor and and Coombes’ Conservative Association for their contribution, and to P & H Electrical Systems, in Worthing, for installing it at cost price.”

Elsewhere, the appeal has seen new defibrillators being installed at The Bridge Inn and Sunshine Nursery in Shoreham; Emerald Quay on Shoreham Beach; and outside Visions hair salon in Crabtree Lane, Lancing.

Funding has also been secured for three more in Lancing and locations will be announced shortly.

Other fund-raising drives are ongoing.

Joss launched her community-wide appeal after the success of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ fund-raising drive earlier this year and in memory of her late father, Brian Hollebone.

He died from a sudden and catastrophic heart attack, aged just 49.

She added: “If I can help prevent a similar tragedy striking any other family, I will consider this a job very well done.”

Anyone with fundraising ideas for any location across Adur, contact Ms Loader at joss.loader@adur.gov.uk

