‘No full road closures’ as work starts at West Worthing level crossing

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation for a few hours a night as Network Rail carries out work at West Worthing level crossing, a spokesman confirmed.

The Network Rail spokesman said: “I can confirm that West Worthing level crossing will operate with traffic lights between the hours of 1am to 4.30am for three nights this week and four next week.

“This is so that rail equipment can be delivered to the sidings close to the crossing.

“I can confirm there are no full road closures planned at the crossing – especially during the day.”

The traffic lights will be in place in addition to the regular level crossing lights, so any traffic can be effectively managed while the equipment is being delivered, the spokesman added.