Nigel Farage's Brexit party set for Shoreham Airport rally

Members of a new political party founded by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage are gathering for their first rally on the south coast.

The Euro-sceptic Brexit party is holding a rally at Brighton City Airport, known as Shoreham Airport, tomorrow evening (April 15).

Members are set to gather at the MEL Group Factory at the airport from 6.15pm, with the event starting at 7pm.

The event's posting on ticket retail website Eventbrite said Mr Farage will be joined by other MEP candidates ahead of the European Parliamentary elections on May 23.

The party's European Parliament election campaign was officially launched on Friday (April 12) and on Friday the BBC reported it had a list of 70 candidates for the elections.

Tickets are on sale for £2.50 a head.

The Brexit party launched at the beginning of the year, consisting of nine Members of the European Parliament - all former UKIP members.