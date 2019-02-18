New Shoreham block of 15 affordable homes is approved

A vacant block of flats in Shoreham is set to be demolished and replaced with 15 new affordable homes.

Adur District Council’s planning committee approved the plans for the site of Cecil Norris House in Ravens Road at a meeting last Monday.

An impression of the new three-storey block

The new homes on the site of the council-owned block, which was formerly used as retirement housing, will be one and two-bedroom properties allocated for people on the council’s housing waiting list.

Councillor Carson Albury, executive member for customer services, said the three-storey block would provide some of the first new council housing in Adur for 30 years.

He said: “This proposal will see us demolish an outdated 1970s vacant block which did not meet the needs of our tenants and replace it with modern homes in the heart of Shoreham for individuals and families on our housing waiting list.

“Along with the Albion Street development in Southwick and plans to develop a number of smaller plots across the district, it shows we are serious about our commitment to create new affordable housing for people across our communities.”

The council has previously said the homes will be affordable for rent at 80 per cent of the market rate.

The plans include cycle spaces, a green roof and two disabled parking spaces.

A total of 42 objections to the plans were received ahead of the meeting – with reasons cited including inadequate parking provision and overdevelopment of the site.

Councillor Carol Albury, chairman of the planning committee, said: “Although this was a very tough decision, taking into obvious consideration the concerns of neighbours, after a lengthy debate and many questions I believe the committee made the right decision.”

The scheme, which was brought forward by Adur Homes, the councils’ housing arm, consists of five one bed, eight two-bed and two split level maisonettes with private gardens.

