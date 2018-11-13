New raffle with £25,000 jackpot provides support for veterans charities

A new raffle provides the chance for people to win money while supporting a variety of veterans charities such as Veterans Association UK, Building Heroes and Service Dogs UK.

Driven by personal experience, having seen first-hand how PTSD seriously impacted on a friend’s quality of life, retired police officer Christopher Hearn founded YES (Your Emergency Service) Society which promotes the raffle.

With a focus on PTSD, serious injuries and disability, homelessness and general wellbeing the Veterans Raffle supports specialist UK armed forces and emergency service charities.

Christopher was awarded small business growth grant funding by Adur and Worthing Councils, in partnership with Adur and Worthing Business Partnership, to grow the raffle.

Originally branded as the YES Society Charity Raffle, the first port of call was to choose a name that truly represents what the raffle does and why. Subscribers to the monthly raffle had already fed back online that they found the name and the logo confusing.

Another focus for the all-new Veterans Raffle was a clean, fresh logo that represents the raffle as supporting veterans of UK armed forces and emergency services, using the Union Flag colours to pinpoint patriotism and showing a celebration of the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and emergency services.

Those who donate a fixed £10 per month have their name automatically entered into all the prize draws with the potential to win from £100 to £25,000, with 95 per cent of the monthly subscription funds going to charitable causes or as prizes.

The Veterans Raffle Facebook page is aiming to become a hub of information on military and emergency services events, news, opportunities and advice. It provides details about sleep-out fundraising events for homeless charities, upcoming air displays and memorial celebrations.

For more information, visit www.veteransraffle.uk

