New nursery to open at Lancing College

A new day nursery and forest school is set to open at Lancing College.

Little Lancing will be based on the site of the former Sussex Pad on the edge of the Lancing College estate, with easy access from the A27.

Little Lancing is due to open later this year

The nursery, which will offer day care hours from 7am to 7pm for children aged two months to five years, is due to open in Autumn 2019.

It will be run by a qualified Nursery Manager and co-managed by Tops Day Nurseries, a national early years provide.

While Little Lancing will operate as a standalone setting, it will share the same ethos as Lancing College’s senior school and two local prep schools in Worthing and Hove – which will both continue to run their current term-time only provision for pre-school age children.

Dominic Oliver, headmaster, said: “We are tremendously excited about this new venture.

“Extending our early years provision with a year-round day nursery is an obvious development for Lancing College which is recognised for its focus on nurturing the individual and inspiring young minds.

“Our convenient location and parent-friendly opening hours will, we hope, attract families who live and work in our local area.”

To register your interest, visit www.littlelancing.co.uk

SEE MORE: Worthing performing arts students deliver end-of-term performance: ‘They gave me goosebumps’

Three roads in Worthing closed due to collision near railway station

Company fined for supplying potentially fatal travel adaptors to Worthing town centre store