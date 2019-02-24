New homes on Thakeham’s Abingworth Meadows development offer different styles for all buyers

Staying warm and cosy inside this winter doesn’t have to cost the earth. The new homes at Abingworth Meadows in Thakeham village have been designed to keep out the chills for a warmer, more welcoming home.

With thermostatically controlled radiators throughout the house and an electronic programmer for the mains pressure hot water, control of the heating for you and your family is at your fingertips.

Abingworth Meadows, Thakeham

What’s more, insulation is to the latest National House-Building Council (NHBC) standards so once the home is warm and cosy, it stays that way for longer. Windows are double glazed for high insulation against cold and noise, as are the bifolding or french doors to the gardens. So you get to enjoy looking out at the winter weather while staying warm inside.

Sebastian Kemp, director of Oakford Homes, said: “Each of the homes at Abingworth Meadows is designed and built to the latest thermal insulation standards so you can be sure of lower energy bills and a warmer home environment.”

The five bedroom homes in The Hudson design also feature a log-burning stove while each of the other four and five bedroom homes feature a gas point in the living room for owners to install a balanced flue through the wall gas fire if required.

Sebastain said: “Fireplaces are very much a personal choice as they often dictate the character of the room.

“In our original show home, in ‘The Edwin’ design, we chose to include a stone fire surround which looks great with the contemporary furnishings.”

This substantial four bedroom show house has now been released for sale at £800,000 and comes complete with curtains, flooring and light fittings. Oakford Homes are currently offering to cover the stamp duty for people buying it as their main home and for those who still need to sell their home, they have introduced Oakmove to assist and guide homeowners through the process, enabling them to buy at Abingworth Meadows with as little selling stress as possible.

Homes of all sizes at Abingworth Meadows have proven popular with a new community being built up around the core amenities of a new village hall, cricket pitch and pavilion and football pitches.

Currently available is the next release of homes which includes spacious five bedroom houses from £785,000, detached four bedroom houses from £529,950, and elegant three bedroom houses from £419,950.

Oakford Homes has also just released for sale the substantial two bedroom show home (£589,950) with its curtains, flooring and light fittings, making it the perfect choice for a straightforward move to this countryside setting in Thakeham.

Sebastian said: “In our latest show homes the interior designs display different styles which appeal to different homebuyers. They show how the homes are perfect for both entertaining friends or relaxing at home, and the large two bedroom detached show home really majors on its open plan space while still creating a peaceful retreat in the separate living room, making this design ideal for people planning to trade down in the number of rooms but still have plenty of space and rooms with great proportions.”

To view the three furnished show houses at Abingworth Meadows in Thakeham, visit the marketing suite which is open daily between 10am and 5pm, call the sales team on 01798 813071 or visit oakfordhomes.co.uk. Ask about their stamp duty, part exchange, Help to Buy and Oakmove offers, each designed to make moving to Abingworth Meadows easier.