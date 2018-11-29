New homes at Cresswell Park in Angmering launched early due to high demand

A new collection of thoughtfully designed homes have been launched early to meet purchaser demand at CALA Homes’ sought-after Cresswell Park development in Angmering.

With a stylish collection of two, three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, and one and two bedroom apartments appealing to a range of purchasers, Cresswell Park is proving to be a popular choice for those looking for idyllic living less than three miles from the coast.

Property

| Stunning new Worthing apartments in Irene House development; Rustington home with swimming pool on private estate just 400 metres from the seafront; Modern Shoreham home with solar panels on popular development; Spacious Southwick apartment in a convenient location close to shops and station; Littlehampton maisonette to rent in good location for shops and schools; Listed Arundel cottage available to rent from mid December; Substantial Rustington period home with lots of character; Detached Worthing home in popular Vale School catchment area |

Among the homes available to buy is the current Home of the Month, the stylish three bedroom mid-terraced Henbury house type.

Priced at £350,000, the Henbury is perfect for growing families or downsizers seeking flexible space for family and guests.

Benefitting from a well-appointed, light-filled kitchen/breakfast room and generous separate sitting room with French doors providing direct access on to the patio, there is plenty of space to relax and socialise in this home.

Property

On the first floor, the Henbury boasts a spacious en-suite master bedroom with built-in wardrobes, alongside a modern family bathroom and additional bedroom.

Upstairs provides additional privacy and space for a tranquil retreat, with a well-proportioned en-suite bedroom and separate study tucked away on the second floor.

As special incentive, the Home of the Month is currently available to purchase with carpets throughout, turf to the rear garden, £500 towards legal fees and a 50 per cent contribution towards stamp duty – representing a potential saving of £3,750.

The property is also available to purchase through the Home and Communities Agency’s (HCA) Help to Buy Equity Loan, where the Government lends the buyer up to 20 per cent of the cost of the newly-built home, so they only need a five per cent cash deposit.

Property

This also means that they can access lower interest rates on a 75 per cent mortgage loan.

There are no fees or interest payable on the 20 per cent loan for the first five years of owning the home, and buyers will legally own 100 per cent of their home.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (South Home Counties), said: “We are thrilled that Creswell Park has been so well received by house hunters from both the local area and further afield.

“The development offers spacious living both indoors and out; with well-designed high quality interiors and plentiful green surroundings presenting the perfect opportunity to get outdoors to explore.

“With a range of purchaser incentives available including CALA’s up to 100 per cent Part Exchange and Help to Buy schemes; making your move into your dream new home for spring really couldn’t be any easier.”

Charming and characterful, Angmering lies a few miles between the popular beach resort towns of Littlehampton and Worthing.

Its charming village centre features a 12th century church, independent boutiques, convenience stores, hair salon and other amenities.

There are also several traditional pubs offering excellent food and hospitality. Brighton’s many cultural delights are a little further along the coast, while the South Downs National Park and beauty spot of Highdown Hill are just a couple of miles to the north.

From sailing and golfing to shopping and theatre going, whatever leisure pursuits take your fancy, this beautiful and fascinating area will spoil you for choice all-year-round.

Less than a mile away, Angmering railway station provides regular trains to London, Brighton and Portsmouth, with services to London Victoria taking around two hours.

By road, the A27 offers direct links to Worthing, Chichester and Brighton, and Gatwick Airport is just a 34-mile drive from your doorstep.

For further information on how to make your move into a brand-new home next spring at Cresswell Park, contact the marketing suite, which is open daily along with a selection of show homes, from 10am to 5pm; call 01903 868678 or visit www.cala.co.uk