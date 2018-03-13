New CCTV cameras for Adur will ‘help public feel safe’

Four brand new CCTV cameras are being funded by Adur District Council to support public safety measures.

The District Council has agreed to spend more than £18,000 on the cameras, which will be installed this month, a spokesman confirmed.

The new equipment will replace the ‘old and unreliable cameras currently in place’, the spokesman said.

Leader of Adur District Council, Cllr Neil Parkin, said: “I am very pleased to make this funding available so that we can get modern equipment in place.

“It is important the public feel safe in key areas of our communities and these new CCTV cameras, with much clearer pictures and cutting-edge technology, will help the police track down anyone who would threaten peace on our streets.”

The cameras will be operated and monitored by Sussex Police.

The council is part of the Safer West Sussex Partnership which includes all local authorities, police, health and rehabilitation bodies working together to help prevent crime.