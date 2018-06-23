Created with Sketch.

New awning is gift to Worthing primary school

Children at Clapham and Patching CE primary school enjoying the new awning
Pupils, parents and staff were surprised with an awning that was built during a weekend at Clapham and Patching CE primary school.

They had been fundraising so that the youngest children would have a covered area to extend learning into the playground in all weathers.

Jon Adams, contracts manager of Farnborough-based company ENGIE, approached the school to offer the service completely free of charge.

Jane Jones, headteacher, said: “We were absolutely delighted and so grateful to ENGIE and Jon that our school had been identified for this community work.

“This will make such a difference to our facilities and to our children’s learning. We really can’t thank them enough.”