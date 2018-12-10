Created with Sketch.
Wise Men Geoff Adams, Nick Hough and Andy Lincoln. Pictures: Ian Stainsby

Nativity characters at Shoreham Baptist Church treasure hunt – in pictures

Visitors to Shoreham Farmers’ Market on Saturday were greeted by a host of angels, shepherds, wise men, innkeepers and other characters from the Nativity story.

Members of Shoreham Baptist Church donned costumes for the annual family Christmas treasure hunt and chocolate treasure was handed out to all who returned their completed forms.

Shepherds Mike Harding, Sarah Hopwood and Sofia De Souza. Pictures: Ian Stainsby
Mary and Joseph, Eva Lincoln and Reuben Henwood. Pictures: Ian Stainsby
Innkeepers Ross Laker and Davis Allen. Pictures: Ian Stainsby
