National Girls’ Brigade award for Southwick girl

A Southwick girl who has shown strength and courage in difficult circumstances has won a national award from the Girls’ Brigade.

Georgia Lock saw both her parents go into hospital on the same day and ended up in hospital herself but throughout, has showed great strength and been a great help to her mum and dad.

3rd Southwick Girls' Brigade captain Yvonne Yates, Georgie Lock with her parents Karen and Terry Lock, Southwick Methodist Church minister the Rev Ian Suttie and Margaret Taylor, district commissioner for the South Downs district of the Girls' Brigade

She was presented with the Hope Award by company captain Yvonne Yates at the end of the 3rd Southwick Girls’ Brigade annual awards evening, held at Southwick Methodist Church.

Yvonne, who nominated Georgia, said: “This is an award given to a girl who has shown strength and courage in difficult circumstances.

“This year, Georgia’s mum, Karen, who suffers from kidney disease, received a live kidney donation from her husband, Georgia’s dad, Terry. Both of her parents were taken into hospital together and Georgia showed great strength and concern for her parents.”

Georgia also spent some time in hospital, having been affected by the stress of the situation, but has now recovered.

District commissioner Margaret Taylor presents awards to members of 3rd Southwick Girls' Brigade

Yvonne commended Georgia for being an amazing role model to others and for showing amazing positivity during this difficult time.

To accompany the award, the director general wrote to Georgia, saying she had been an inspiration for others facing this sort of challenge

During the evening, every girl received an award for their badges and achievements for the year.

Yvonne added: “This year, we had 40 girls, ranging in age from four to 17, receive awards for badgework, attendance, behaviour, top squad, top points and top girl.”