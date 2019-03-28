Mystery West Sussex man wins £146,000 on EuroMillions

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr B from West Sussex, has won £146,939.20.

The lucky man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on March 15, and is now off on holiday to the Canary Islands to celebrate.

Mr B played a personal selection of sentimental numbers through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

With a holiday booked he now plans to save the rest of his winnings for the future.

Andy Carter Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr B for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become a winner and if now off on holiday!

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.

“Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox.

“Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.”

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

The National Lottery changes the lives of winners as well as communities across the UK – players raise, on average, around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects every week.