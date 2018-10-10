Mystery of Shoreham’s ‘please do not look’ shop window solved

Shoreham town centre will receive a splash of culture on Friday with a pop-up digital art gallery.

A painted window on the corner of Church Street and High Street has been perplexing residents, but the mystery has been solved.

Artistic duo The Artful Bodgers, the alter egos of Sussex locals Matt Whistler and Archi Ram, will be exhibiting their work from 7.30pm on Friday and providing ‘as much champagne as you can lay your hands on’.

Matt said the duo use a process they call ‘bodgrification’.

“We take photos and send them to each other for digital manipulation,” he said.

“Shoreham is very close to my heart as I ran an art gallery on the boats called Walk the Plank. I’ve always found local folk loved story telling.

“We tell stories in our art and often appear in some pieces. Friday evening is a very exciting showcase for us to reveal our latest range of art based around farmyard animals in space.

“We can’t say too much at this stage as it’s a big discreet and a bit of a guerilla operation.”

The duo are not sure how long the exhibition will be up for, but plan to keep it going for as long as possible following its grand unveiling.

