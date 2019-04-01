Mystery as Union Jack spotted on top of huge tree in Worthing park: how did it get there?

A Union Jack flag has been erected on top of a large tree in a park in Worthing, with mystery surrounding why it has appeared and who put it there.

The national flag of the United Kingdom was spotted atop the evergreen this morning, which towers over the surrounding trees in the recreation park in Sompting Road, Worthing.

The Union Jack flag was spotted this morning

How it got there and why remains a mystery - although with Brexit rumbling on, could it be related?

When asked his expert opinion as to how the flag could have been placed there, Worthing Fire Station manager Roy Barraclough seemed to think someone must have climbed the tree.

He said: "I have no idea how someone would have got the flag up there in a public park, other than climbing the tree."

He added that it would have been difficult to get any kind of machine in there to help.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman said: "We will be arranging for the flag's immediate removal. Apart from the obvious risk to anyone attempting to climb a tree this size, damage could be caused to the tree itself."